CRONIN, Rex Ernest. Born August 17, 1935. Passed away peacefully March 15, 2019, surrounded by family. Loving husband of Lorraine. Cherished Dad of Anne, Mark, and Peter. Treasured father in law of Simon and Sascha. Best Grandie to Joshua, Jack, Zachary, Monty, and Arkie. Requiem Mass will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon St, Pukekohe, Tuesday 19th March 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
