NICHOLSON, Reginald John. (Rev. Venerable) MNZM. On 17 April 2019 suddenly at home in Summerset Village, Hamilton. Loved husband of Joan; loved father of Andrew and Brenda, Mark and Susie, Sarah and John; loved Grandad of Ben and Jacob; James, William and Laura; Emma, Sam and Kate. A service will be held at the Cathedral Church of St Peter, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday 23 April at 11.30 a.m. followed by private burial. Communications may be sent to the Nicholson family, c/- P.O. Box 4449 Hamilton East 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
