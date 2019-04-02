Home

Reece David JACOBSEN

Reece David JACOBSEN Notice
JACOBSEN, Reece David. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love. Age 40. Cherished son of Graham and Jenny. Devoted Husband of Sarah. Amazing Daddy of Reuben, Oliver and Sophia. Awesome Brother of Glenn and Josephine, Mark and Korrin. Fun-loving Uncle, cheeky Nephew, cool Cousin. Precious Grandson of Nana (Dorothy) Speed. Loyal friend of many. Follower of Jesus. A memorial service in celebration of Reece's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street. Leamington Cambridge on Thursday 4th of April 2019 at2.00pm All communications to the Jacobsen family c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
