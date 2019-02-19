Home

Raymond Wrotchford SHEILD

Raymond Wrotchford SHEILD Notice
SHEILD, Raymond Wrotchford. Aged 74, passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 16 February 2019. Dearly loved husband of Merilyn and the late Aureen. Father of Maria, Chris, Cameron and Campbell. Father-in-law to Rob, Sarah, Rachael and Sandy. Much loved Poppa of Jack, Sophie, Izzy, Fletcher, Tahnee, Coco and Aksel. Forever in our hearts, we will miss you. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 21 February 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Auckland Health Foundation https://aucklandhealthfoundation.org.nz/ways-to-give/donate/



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
