GEORGE, Raymond Thomas. 27 October 1938 -17 April 2019 Loving Husband of Patricia, father to Dianne (deceased), Barry & Karlene. Father in law to James, Angela and Phillip. Grandad to Daniel (Deceased) Kristine, Caitlin, Joanne (deceased), Cruz, Rebecca, Michael & Phillip Jnr. Great Grandad to Sasha, Tegan, Olivia, Rosemary, Madison & Braxston. A service for Ray will be on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe at 12.30pm. All communications to B George PO Box 23455 Hunters Corner, Papatoetoe. Greyson Funeral Services Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
