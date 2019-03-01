|
BURMESTER, Raymond Paul (Ray). Passed away suddenly on Monday 25th February 2019, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of Jane. Loved brother of Peter and Dianne, brother in law of Coral, Brent and Dean. Son in law of Anne and Graeme. Uncle of Elza, Joel, Natasha, Josh, James and Jaxson. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Woodhill Sands Trust (12-3019-00137-02-00). In celebration of Ray's life, the funeral will be held at 1063 Peak Road, Waimauku on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 1.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
