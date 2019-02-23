|
|
|
McCONNELL, Raymond (Ray). Passed away peacefully at Eventhorpe Rest Home on 19 February 2019aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 60 years. Dearly loved Dad of Terence, the Late Craig, Susan, Michael and Robyn, and Brent. Special Granddad of Morgan, Blair and Amy, Jakan, Casey, Anais, Sharlee, and Luca. Loved Great-Granddad of Arizona. A service for Ray will be held atHamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 25 February 2019 at 10.00am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery. All communications to the McConnell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
