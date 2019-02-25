Home

Morrison Funeral Home
Raymond Leslie (Les) DALKIE

DALKIE, Raymond Leslie (Les). RNZAF 75005. At home on 23 February 2019, aged 84 Years. Devoted and loving husband of Rose. Cherished and much loved father and father in law of Stuart and Tracey, Bridget and Shaun, Jonathan and Lara. Dearly loved Grandad and Great Grandad. A service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 28 February at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to The West Auckland Hospice, would be appreciated and can be posted to P.O.Box 45181, Te Atatu, Auckland, 0651



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
