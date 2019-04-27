|
NATALI, Raymond Jelal. The family of the late Raymond Jelal Natali wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy, flower tributes, cards and kindness shown on Ray's passing. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the Management, nurses, and all staff of Evelyn Page Retirement Village who cared for Ray in his last years. To all those who helped in so many ways, please accept this as a personal expression of our gratitude as many of the addresses are unknown. Leonie and family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
