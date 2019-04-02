|
|
|
NATALI, Raymond Jelal (Ray). Ray passed away peacefully on Sunday 31 March 2019 at Evelyn Page Village, Orewa. Beloved husband of Leonie. Much loved stepfather of Stephen and Maria, Donald and Kristina, Jenny and Ross. Adored Popsie to Amanda, Briar, Kody and Hollie, and Great Popsie of Harlo and Hunter. In accordance with the family's wishes a private family service will be held, with a celebration of Ray's life to be held at a date to be confirmed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More