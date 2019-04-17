Home

Raymond Frederick (Ray) ENGLISH

Raymond Frederick (Ray) ENGLISH Notice
ENGLISH, Raymond Frederick (Ray). 15 February 1933 - 16 April 2019. Passed away peacefully at Amberwood Private Hospital, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Wendy for 60 years. Loved father and father in law of Michael, Allison and Geoff, and Susan and Chris. Grandfather of Daniel, David, Celia, Makayla, Ruby and Suzannah, Tyler, Emily and Connor. Fondly remembered. A service for Ray will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 10.30 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
