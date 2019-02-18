Home

Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Raymond (Ray) EDWIN

Raymond (Ray) EDWIN Notice
EDWIN, Raymond (Ray). Born 13th July 1946, aged 72 years. Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th February 2019, in Middlemore Hospital. Loved husband of Pat, loving father of Marcel, Cordelle, Jules and Rennard and loved papa and grandad of 5. "Will forever be in our hearts and remembered for his dad jokes" A celebration of Ray's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 20th February 2019, at 11.00am. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
