Raymond Edgar GILES

GILES, Raymond Edgar. Passed away peacefully in his sleep at CHT Onewa, on 15 April 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved Father of Alan and Lesley, Father in Law of Jayne and Neil. Granddad of Kathryn, Richard, Jamie and Joanna. He will be sadly missed by all. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.cancernz.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
