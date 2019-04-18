|
LAL, Rajendra. Passed away suddenly on Sunday 14 April 2019. Cherished husband of Nirmalla. Loved father and father in law of Arishma and David, Shakeel and Shrishti, Shahil. Loved naana of Rohen, and Shreya. A final viewing and committal service for Rajendra will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Sunday 21 April at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. Communications for the Lal family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
