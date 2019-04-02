|
|
|
MARTIN, Raewyn Joy. On 31st March, 2019 passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Rodger, loved mother and mother-in-law of Warwick and Sasha, Sharon and Jason Morrissey, amazing Nana to Zach, Trey, Delta, Lincoln and Isla. For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways declare the Lord. Isa.55:8 and 9.A service for Raewyn Will be held in the Kumeu Community Centre, 35 Access Road, Kumeu on Friday, 5th April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Kumeu Cemetery. All communications to the Martin family C/ Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland, 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
