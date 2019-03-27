Home

DONKIN, Rae. Cherished wife and lifelong love of Conrad. Very much loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Keryl and Stuart, Con and Crick, Sal and the late Mike, Mandy and Steve. The most amazing, treasured Dede of Chelsea, Harrison, Georgia, Mekayla, Zoey, Bella, Cole, Hannah, Emily and Finn. 'We miss you so much. You are in all of our hearts forever'. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx A celebration of Rae's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, 652 Pollen Street, Thames, on Thursday 4th April at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
