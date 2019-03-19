|
SEPUTICH, Radoslav. (Denko) Born Gdinj, Otok Hvar, Croatia Passed away peacefully on 17th March 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of the late Tonka, beloved father of Zeljan and Alma, father-in-law of Helen and Peter. Most treasured Dida of Bianka, Angelic, Nikita, Daniel, Hamish, Nick and Shpend. Precious Big Dida of Portia, Arabella and Ryder. Reunited with your beloved "zena" (wife) together in eternity. Our love and memories of you will live forever in all our hearts. A Service will be celebrated at Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral,150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday 22nd March at 11am, followed by the burial at Waikumete Cemetery. Pocivao u miru
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
