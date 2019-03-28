Home

MARTIN, Rachel Tereapii (Apii) (nee Greig). Passed away surrounded by her loved ones, on 25 March 2019. Darling wife to Steven, mother of 9 and grandmother to 2. Beloved of many, and missed by all. Rest deeply in our love. A service will be held at the C.I.C.C on Dawson Road, 28 Thursday 2019 at 6pm. Funeral service will be held on 29 Friday 2019 at 12.:30pm at the Manukau Memorial Chapel, followed by burial. For any questions please contact the Martin residence on 092747741.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
