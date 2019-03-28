|
|
|
MARTIN, Rachel Tereapii (Apii) (nee Greig). Passed away surrounded by her loved ones, on 25 March 2019. Darling wife to Steven, mother of 9 and grandmother to 2. Beloved of many, and missed by all. Rest deeply in our love. A service will be held at the C.I.C.C on Dawson Road, 28 Thursday 2019 at 6pm. Funeral service will be held on 29 Friday 2019 at 12.:30pm at the Manukau Memorial Chapel, followed by burial. For any questions please contact the Martin residence on 092747741.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More