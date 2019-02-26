Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Anne WARD

Notice Condolences

Rachel Anne WARD Notice
WARD, Rachel Anne. Rachel was surrounded with love when she walked into the welcoming arms of her Lord on 23 February 2019 at North Shore Hospital, in her 95th year. Dearly loved and loving mother of Raymond, Sue and Linda and loved mother in law of Pauline and Graeme. Cherished Nana and Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay, Auckland on Friday 1 March 2019 at 11:00am. Communications C/- PO Box 65-385, Mairangi Bay, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.