WARD, Rachel Anne. Rachel was surrounded with love when she walked into the welcoming arms of her Lord on 23 February 2019 at North Shore Hospital, in her 95th year. Dearly loved and loving mother of Raymond, Sue and Linda and loved mother in law of Pauline and Graeme. Cherished Nana and Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay, Auckland on Friday 1 March 2019 at 11:00am. Communications C/- PO Box 65-385, Mairangi Bay, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
