|
|
|
HADLOW, Rachael Ella Grace. Passed away peacefully on 23 April 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Laurence Hadlow RNZAF 415410 and the late Flt Lt Roy Bush Regn NZ2127. Loved mother of Richard, Maurice (Moss), Tony and Julie, and dear sister of Audrey. Special friend of Joanna, mother-in-law of Monica and the late Jocelyn (Joss). Special Nan to 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to Rachael's care-givers from Enliven, Auckland City Hospital and St Mary's Hospice. A private service was held for Rachael yesterday (as per her wishes). All communications to Maurice Bush, 48a Hart Rd Hauraki. Forever in our hearts
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More