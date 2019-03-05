|
WALLACE, Raburn Robert. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 4th March 2019, aged 96 years. Dear loved husband of the late Phyllis for 61 years "now together, forever a team" Loved brother of Cathal Spence-Payne, and uncle to her UK family. Loved Uncle Ray of Gaylene and Andrew Ormsby (Otorohanga). A Service for Raburn will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 8th March 2019 at 11:00 am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Ormsby family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
