Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Raburn WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raburn Robert WALLACE

Notice Condolences

Raburn Robert WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Raburn Robert. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 4th March 2019, aged 96 years. Dear loved husband of the late Phyllis for 61 years "now together, forever a team" Loved brother of Cathal Spence-Payne, and uncle to her UK family. Loved Uncle Ray of Gaylene and Andrew Ormsby (Otorohanga). A Service for Raburn will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 8th March 2019 at 11:00 am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Ormsby family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.