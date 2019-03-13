Home

Quita (Worthington) HOLYOAK

Quita (Worthington) HOLYOAK Notice
HOLYOAK, Quita (nee Worthington). Born 22 January 1946. Passed away 7 March 2019 after a courageous fight at Whangarei Hospital. Loved daughter of the late Fred and Mavis Worthington. Sister of Mike, sister- in-law of Pat. Aunt of the late John, and Brett, Mandy, Corey, and Georgia. Loved Mum and companion of Rocky. Rest in peace girl, you have earned the rest. A memorial service will be held at Waipu RSA on Friday 15th March at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
