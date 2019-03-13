|
LEE, Pryor Alan. (Formerly from Haast). Taken from us miles too soon in a car accident on Thursday 7th March, 2019 whilst going to work with "Filthy Dog", in the Sounds. Typical son of Wendy Matthews and the Late Pryor Lee, antagonistic but loved brother of Lee and Rachelle Matthews, stepson of Chris Templeman and a nephew of many and a 'strong, determined, compassionate, high- flying, kind and caring' mate to many. Pryor has been farewelled privately. Messages to 183 High Street, Greymouth 7805. Anisy's Tasman Funeral Home, Nelson & Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth Ph 03-768-5868
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
