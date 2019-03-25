|
MEULI, Reverend Father Pierre Denzil. On March 22, 2019 peacefully at St Joseph's Home, aged 92 years. Loved and respected Priest of the Diocese of Auckland. Loved son of the late Patricia (nee O'Leary) and Perry Meuli. A best big brother to Deirdre, brother-in-law to Tony. Zio (Italian for uncle) of Antonia, Shane, Damien, Camella and Justin. Requiscat in Pace. Rosary at St Joseph's Chapel, 9 Tweed Street, Herne Bay at Monday March 25 at 4.30pm. Rosary and Vigil Prayers at Mount Saint Mary's, 4 Rangiwai Road, Titirangi on Tuesday March 26 at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Family, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu North on Wednesday 27 March at 10.30am, to be followed by interment at the Panmure Catholic Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
