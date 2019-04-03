Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis NOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis (Tahu) NOWELL

Notice Condolences

Phyllis (Tahu) NOWELL Notice
NOWELL, Phyllis (nee Tahu). Passed away peacefully 2nd April 2019 in Auckland, aged 68 years. Beloved mother and mother in law of Anita, Tanya and Fats. Loved nan of Brittney, Tawhiti, Alex J, Jessica and Nan nan of Kodyn. Sister of Charlotte, Tommy, Cecilia, Richard (Deceased), Peter, and Bella. Phyllis will be laying in state at Morehu Marae, Pawarenga from this afternoon. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday 5th April at the above mentioned marae followed by a graveside service at Potikari Urupa.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.