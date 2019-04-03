|
NOWELL, Phyllis (nee Tahu). Passed away peacefully 2nd April 2019 in Auckland, aged 68 years. Beloved mother and mother in law of Anita, Tanya and Fats. Loved nan of Brittney, Tawhiti, Alex J, Jessica and Nan nan of Kodyn. Sister of Charlotte, Tommy, Cecilia, Richard (Deceased), Peter, and Bella. Phyllis will be laying in state at Morehu Marae, Pawarenga from this afternoon. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday 5th April at the above mentioned marae followed by a graveside service at Potikari Urupa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
