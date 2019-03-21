Home

Phyllis Jean (nee Jonkers) (Phyl) GEANEY

GEANEY, Phyllis Jean (Phyl) (nee Jonkers) . 18 March 1928 - 19 March 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Peter, dearly loved mum of Mark, Paul , John, Denise, Peter and families. Will always be loved, never forgotten . Mum - where life begins and love never ends. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 260 Richardson Rd, Owairaka Saturday 23 March at 11am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
