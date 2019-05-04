|
|
|
HENNESSY, Phyllis (Thelma). On 3 May 2019 peacefully at Lady Allum Village, Milford. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dan. Loved mother and mother in law of Kevin and Kay, Susan and Grant Maxwell. Cherished nana of Debbie and Richard, Lisa and Darrell; Bradley, Hayden and Keryn. Great nana of Sienna, Aidan, Keira and Lachlan. "God looked around His garden and saw an empty space, He looked down from Heaven and saw your tired face. He saw you growing weary and did what He thought best, He wrapped His arms around you and whispered come and rest." A service to remember Phyllis will be held Tuesday 7 May at Lady Allum Chapel, 20 Napoleon Ave, Milford at 10.30am followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
