SKINNER, Phyllis Esme. Sadly, Phyllis passed away on the 12 February 2019. Phyllis Esme was an exceptional friend, wife, mother, Nana, sister, daughter, mother-in law, neighbour and confidant. Mum was an exceptional person. 89 years young. If this number was a cricket score, her life would be described as a good Innings. "A good knock old Girl" Your generosity and exceptionally generous kind heart and worldly advice touched so many, in so many ways, so often. For me though, Phyllis Esme was my Mum and I cannot describe the absolute loss I feel at her passing. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" "A Waterproof skin and a vicious sense of humour" Per Ardua ad Astra Ake Kia Kaha Go in peace to your God Mum.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
