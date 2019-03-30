|
|
|
DAVIS, Phyllis Doreen. On 28 March 2019, in her 98th year, at home at Evelyn Page. Loving wife of Bruce for 71 years, cherished mother of Lyn and Jill, mother-in-law of Max and Mal. A loving Nan of Lisa, Jason, Anna and David, and 8 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Evelyn Page for their love, care and support. A service will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 3 April at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More