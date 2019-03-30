Home

Phyllis Doreen DAVIS

DAVIS, Phyllis Doreen. On 28 March 2019, in her 98th year, at home at Evelyn Page. Loving wife of Bruce for 71 years, cherished mother of Lyn and Jill, mother-in-law of Max and Mal. A loving Nan of Lisa, Jason, Anna and David, and 8 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Evelyn Page for their love, care and support. A service will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 3 April at 10am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
