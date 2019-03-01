|
MADDREN, Phyllis Ann. Born August 7th 1933, and passed away in Tauranga on February 28th 2019 aged 85 years. Loving, caring wife of the late Nelson James. Dearly loved Mum of Phillip and the late Andrea. Thank you for being such a thoughtful, sharing woman who guided me through rough times and always made me laugh even when you didn't realise it. A service for Phyllis will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Tuesday 5th March at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Maddren family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
