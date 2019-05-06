Home

Phillip Andrew (Phil) DAVIS

Phillip Andrew (Phil) DAVIS Notice
DAVIS, Phillip Andrew (Phil). On Saturday May 4, 2019 we said goodbye to our legendary Dad and Grandad. He was surrounded by so much love during a short illness. Slim will be sadly missed by children Brad and Sarah, Joel and Claire, Danielle and Jamie; and grandchildren Caitlyn and Ollie. A Service to celebrate Phil's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday May 8 at 10am. All communications to the Davis Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. In lieu of flowers, donations to Coastguard Auckland, PO Box 2195 Shortland Street, Auckland 1140 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019
