MANSOR, Philip John. Born 23 July 1913 Opunake. Our darling father passed away at 11.45am Tuesday at Manor Park Hospital. He slipped away as peacefully as could be while his sons John and Daniel were holding him. Father to John, Debbie, Mark (deceased), Philippa, Claire, and Daniel. (Grand)father to Renee and great grandfather to Renee and Phill's sons Liam and Rowan. So loving was he and loved so very much by us all - and our Lord Jesus Christ. Funeral arrangements to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
