HARDWICK, Philip John. NZ Army U5 2895 On Saturday 16 February 2019 aged 52 years, passed away unexpectedly while on vacation in Jamaica with his loving wife, Donata. Beloved eldest son of Pam and Brian Hardwick. Much loved brother and brother- in-law of Dionne and Jeff, Jarrod and Natalie, Che and Zoe. Son-in-law of Elzbieta Kazmierczak. Loved grandson, nephew, uncle and cousin of the wider family and friend to many. A kind and generous soul, taken from us too soon. Funeral arrangements to follow. Messages to the Hardwick family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
