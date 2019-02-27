|
McGECHIE, Philip Collingwood (Pip). Z.L.1.W.O. Unexpectedly at his home in Paeroa on 22nd February 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved Dad of Linda and Robert, Neil and Kim. Much loved son of Nellie and Thomas, and loved brother of Kemp, Ian, and the late Tom and Bill. "Over and Out" A celebration of Pip's life will be held at Twentymans Chapel, 100 Kirkwood Street, Thames, Saturday 2nd March at 1pm followed by a private cremation. Messages to P.O. Box 402, Warkworth, 7241.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
