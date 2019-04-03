|
MARTIN, Philip Bruce (Phil). 2 July 1955 - 31 March 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in Sydney (Australia). Darling husband of Elaine and adored father of Juliette and Brad, Bruce (Bucko), Lance and Briar, Alex, and James. Proud Grandpa of Eniale-Kay; Kyla, and Harry. Dearly loved youngest son of Kay and the late Bruce Martin. Loved brother of Ross and Monica, Greg and Diane, Jennifer and Ross. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. "Sadly missed, so loved." Phil will come home to join his Dad at Pungaere Cemetery, Kerikeri. Memorial notice later.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
