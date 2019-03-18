Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Resources
More Obituaries for Petronella van AMSTERDAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Petronella Dimitri (Nel) van AMSTERDAM

Notice Condolences

Petronella Dimitri (Nel) van AMSTERDAM Notice
van[nbsp]AMSTERDAM, Petronella Dimitri (Nel). On 15th March 2019 in the early hours of the morning, Nel passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of her daughter Ingrid. Dearly loved mother of and Louis and partner Riek (both deceased), and Ingrid and her partner Peter. Adored Oma of Sjors and partner Laura, Cliff and partner Niomi, Starlet and partner Damian, Victory, Fountain, Sunny and Ridge, and the late Niels. Dear Great Oma of Zyriah and Nymera. Beloved sister of John, Marie, Corrie, Josina, Loes and the late Cees and Piet. A service to celebrate Nel's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 10.30am on Wednesday 20th March 2019.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.