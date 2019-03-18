|
|
|
van[nbsp]AMSTERDAM, Petronella Dimitri (Nel). On 15th March 2019 in the early hours of the morning, Nel passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of her daughter Ingrid. Dearly loved mother of and Louis and partner Riek (both deceased), and Ingrid and her partner Peter. Adored Oma of Sjors and partner Laura, Cliff and partner Niomi, Starlet and partner Damian, Victory, Fountain, Sunny and Ridge, and the late Niels. Dear Great Oma of Zyriah and Nymera. Beloved sister of John, Marie, Corrie, Josina, Loes and the late Cees and Piet. A service to celebrate Nel's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 10.30am on Wednesday 20th March 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
