|
|
|
CROSS, Peter Wilfred. Passed away peacefully 10 March 2019, aged 84 years, born in Hull, UK. Dearly beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Family from New Zealand also wish to acknowledge Peter's direct and extended family in the UK at this time. Peter's Family extend an invitation to friends and RSC members to join together to celebrate his life on Thursday 14 March, 10am at the Grey Lynn RSC. Service arranged with support from the Grey Lynn RSC. Lest we forget.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More