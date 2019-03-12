Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter CROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Wilfred CROSS

Notice Condolences

Peter Wilfred CROSS Notice
CROSS, Peter Wilfred. Passed away peacefully 10 March 2019, aged 84 years, born in Hull, UK. Dearly beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Family from New Zealand also wish to acknowledge Peter's direct and extended family in the UK at this time. Peter's Family extend an invitation to friends and RSC members to join together to celebrate his life on Thursday 14 March, 10am at the Grey Lynn RSC. Service arranged with support from the Grey Lynn RSC. Lest we forget.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.