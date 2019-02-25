Home

Peter "PG" WESTON

Peter "PG" WESTON Notice
WESTON, Peter 'PG'. Passed away peacefully at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital on February 22, 2019 aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Noeline (deceased). Dearly loved Dad of Donna, Jacqueline (deceased), Murray (deceased), Angela and Alex Koekkoek. Cherished Grandad to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. 'Forever in our hearts' Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Peter's life at the Napier Tech Clubrooms, Whitmore Park, Douglas McLean Avenue, Napier on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Weston Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
