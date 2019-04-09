|
|
|
VEGAR, Peter. On 6th April 2019. Tragically killed aged 52yrs. Loving, loving husband and friend of Jean. Very loving father of Jordan, Thomas, Luka and Jessica. Treasured son of the late Vinko and Pat, brother and friend of Paul and Maree. Brother-in-law and Uncle of Gloria and Evander. Loving friend of Kevin. Peter, Dad, you'll be forever in our hearts. The Best! Funeral Prayers will be held at St Joseph's Takapuna Catholic Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Friday 12th April at 10.30am followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, via 'www.hollows.org.nz/ donate', would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
