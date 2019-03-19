|
|
|
COVICH, Peter Stanley (Pestro). 04 October 1955 - 16 March 2019 Passed away tragically doing what he loved, aged 63 years. Beloved & lifelong friend to Karen, Treasured father and father in law of Nicole & Shane; Shaye & Dex; Stanley & Jasmine; & Nicki. Loving G-Dad of Reece; Zac; Anna and also Dominic & Siobhan. Loving Brother of Carolyn; Dianne and Annette. And great M8 to many. A service will be held at Waikumete Crematorium Chapel, 4128 Great North Rd, Glen Eden, Auckland. On Thursday 21st March 2019, commencing at 1pm followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers the family have asked that you make a donation in Peter's name to the St John's Ambulance. All communications to C/- "Covich Family" PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More