Peter Ross Campbell TRIBBLE

Peter Ross Campbell TRIBBLE
TRIBBLE, Peter Ross Campbell. 72 years. Passed away peacefully on 18th February 2019, after a short struggle with cancer. Dearly loved father and father in law of Allan, Deborah, Leanne and Jon. Poppa of Hollie, Zahra, Tristan, Ryan and Ethan. Husband/friend of Christine. He was a loveable rogue and will be sadly missed. Rest in peace Dad/Poppa. A private cremation is being held, and details regarding a memorial service can be found on the facebook group 'Peter Tribble's Memorial Service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
