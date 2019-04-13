|
|
|
McSWEENEY, Peter Robin. On 10th April 2019, Peter passed away suddenly after a short battle with cancer, aged 72. Loving husband and best friend of Vicki. Father and father in law to Maree and Shaun and Jack and Jo. Poppa to Peter, Harry, Sophie, Jacob, Conor, Emily and Olivia. A funeral to celebrate Peter's life will be held at 1pm on Tuesday the 16th of April at the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave (entrance), Matamata. All messages to the McSweeney Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
