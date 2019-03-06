|
ALLAN, Peter Noel. 1936-2019. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Cherished and much loved husband of Judy and adored father of Vicki and Tony Dawson, Christine and Stuart Menzies, Julie and Graham Woolly and Suzanne and Phil Morley. Treasured Grandfather of Jaydene, Kyle, Kieran, Tyler, Liam, Declan, Madeline, Cooper and Lila. Precious great grandfather to Koby and Jai. We will always remember that special smile, that caring heart, and that warm embrace. Peter did not tell others how to live, he lived and let them watch him do it. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 8 March at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers could you please donate to Hospice North Shore.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
