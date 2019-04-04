|
LEE, Peter. 14 February 1949 - 2 April 2019. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn, loved Dad of baby Martyn (deceased); Christopher, Wayne, Bevan, Dennis and Adam. Also Dad of Graham. Loved Poppa of Joshua, Teila, Kayla, Hayley; Hannah and William; Grace and Jackson. Peter is lying at The Manaia Marae, Marae Road, Coromandel, until tomorrow (Friday) 5th April when the service will be held at the above Marae at 11am, followed by burial at Buffalo Cemetery, Coromandel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
