|
|
|
McCOMBE, Peter John Rouand. Passed away on Tuesday, 2nd April 2019. Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Valda. Much loved father and father in-law of Carol and Jonathan,Jacqui and Barry and Joe (deceased). Loved grandfather of Cauthew, Josie,Thomas , Robbie, Virginia and Nikki. Great grandfather to Meena, Maryjane, Paloma, Mahea. Lily, Flynn and Ngaio. A determind, passionate and loving man. A proud member of the McCombe family. Son of Harold (Joe) and Mary and brother to Harold, Morgan, Keith and Lewin (all deceased). Now at peace. At Peter's request a private Cremation has taken place. No Flowers Please. Messages To: 99 Tasman Street, Nelson. Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors F.D.A.N.Z
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More