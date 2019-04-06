Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
03-546-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MCCOMBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John Rouand MCCOMBE

Notice Condolences

Peter John Rouand MCCOMBE Notice
McCOMBE, Peter John Rouand. Passed away on Tuesday, 2nd April 2019. Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Valda. Much loved father and father in-law of Carol and Jonathan,Jacqui and Barry and Joe (deceased). Loved grandfather of Cauthew, Josie,Thomas , Robbie, Virginia and Nikki. Great grandfather to Meena, Maryjane, Paloma, Mahea. Lily, Flynn and Ngaio. A determind, passionate and loving man. A proud member of the McCombe family. Son of Harold (Joe) and Mary and brother to Harold, Morgan, Keith and Lewin (all deceased). Now at peace. At Peter's request a private Cremation has taken place. No Flowers Please. Messages To: 99 Tasman Street, Nelson. Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors F.D.A.N.Z
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.