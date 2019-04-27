Home

Peter John McTAGGART

Mc TAGGART, Peter John. Passed away at Mercy Hospice on 24 April 2019 after a long and courageous battle. Adored son of Nancy and the late Ron. Dearly loved brother of Ronnie, Paula and Pallas. Loved uncle of Dominic, Charlie and Ella. Special friend of Peter Williams. Loved by many. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at 2.30pm on Wednesday 1st May at All Saints Anglican Church, 284 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland. A Man Called Peter. State of Grace East 527-0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
