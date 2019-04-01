Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MEACHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John J.P. (Retired) MEACHEN

Notice Condolences

Peter John J.P. (Retired) MEACHEN Notice
MEACHEN, Peter John J.P. (Retired). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the 28th March 2019, aged 90 years. Much loved and cherished husband of Mary (62 years) and doting father of Anne and Wallace and Linda and Trevor. Dearly loved grandfather of Amy and Brent and Samantha and Seth. Great grandfather of Alasana, Sydney and Aurelia, and loyal companion of his furry friend Rosie. A special thank you to Katrina and the wonderful staff of Northaven hospital, Weiti wing for their care over the last six months. A memorial service will be held at a date and venue to be advised. All communications to 9 Pacific Parade, Army Bay, Whangaparaoa.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.