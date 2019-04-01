|
MEACHEN, Peter John J.P. (Retired). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the 28th March 2019, aged 90 years. Much loved and cherished husband of Mary (62 years) and doting father of Anne and Wallace and Linda and Trevor. Dearly loved grandfather of Amy and Brent and Samantha and Seth. Great grandfather of Alasana, Sydney and Aurelia, and loyal companion of his furry friend Rosie. A special thank you to Katrina and the wonderful staff of Northaven hospital, Weiti wing for their care over the last six months. A memorial service will be held at a date and venue to be advised. All communications to 9 Pacific Parade, Army Bay, Whangaparaoa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
