FIELD, Peter John (Peter). Passed away April 25, 2019 aged 90 peacefully at home in Staines, England. Proud Australian, world traveller, raconteur and sports' fanatic; Henderson Lawn Bowls and Rotary stalwart. Worked in public service in Wellington, Lower Hutt, Putaruru, Stratford, Havelock North, Whangarei and Auckland. Beloved husband of Shirley (Wilton) for 66 years, father of Michael (Auckland), Paul (London), Mary Anne (Cambridge), Catherine (Paris), Gerard (Cook Islands), grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 8.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
