Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter DEW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John DEW

Notice Condolences

Peter John DEW Notice
DEW, Peter John. Peacefully at Edmund Hillary home in Auckland on 21 March 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth and the late Janet, father and father-in-law of Maria and Mark, Christopher and Tanya, Nicholas and Timothy. Granddad to Georgia, Penny, Katy, Johnnie, James and Alex. Grateful thanks to the staff of Edmund Hillary. The service for Peter will be held at St John the Baptist Church, 244 Parnell Rd, Parnell at 1pm on Wednesday the 27 of March, followed by burial at Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.