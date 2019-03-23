|
DEW, Peter John. Peacefully at Edmund Hillary home in Auckland on 21 March 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth and the late Janet, father and father-in-law of Maria and Mark, Christopher and Tanya, Nicholas and Timothy. Granddad to Georgia, Penny, Katy, Johnnie, James and Alex. Grateful thanks to the staff of Edmund Hillary. The service for Peter will be held at St John the Baptist Church, 244 Parnell Rd, Parnell at 1pm on Wednesday the 27 of March, followed by burial at Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
