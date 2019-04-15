Home

Peter John BOULTER Notice
BOULTER, Peter John. On 12 April 2019, peacefully at home, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Carole, much loved father and father-in-law of Kelly and Paul Shackleton, Jason and Chelsea (USA), devoted poppa of Florence, William; and Charlie, a loved brother-in-law, and uncle of Karen, Mark, and his family in the UK. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Peter will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, 17 April at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
